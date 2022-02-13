FLORENCE — Mary Frances Carter, 91, of Florence, Alabama, passed away February 10, 2022. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 12th, 2022 1 p.m., at Murphy’s Chapel with Brother Wayne Wood officiating. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha May; husband, Alvin Carter; daughters, Mae Nell Carter, Mary Elizabeth Allison; son, Kenneth Carter; grandson, Derek Carter, Ryan Young; sisters, Ann Robinson, Marie Woods; brother, Jack May.
Survivors are sons, Bobby (Brenda), Jerry, Dale, Steve (Peggy); daughters, Martha (Mike), Wanda (L.W.), Barbara (Jeff), Letha (Paul); daughter-in-law, Diane Carter; son-in-law, Vernon Allison; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Daisy Sharp; and brothers, David May (Sharon) and Thomas May (Joann).
She was a loving mother and a member of The Church of Christ.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
