LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Mary Catherine “Cathy” Garner, 73, of Loretto, TN, passed away November 16, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. She was a retired office assistant at Iron City Stamping and a Methodist.
Survivors include her husband, James Garner; son, Jon Garner (Barbie); daughter, Kendra Johnson; brother, Dennis Cordle; sisters, Sherry Beaver and Belinda Chapman; grandchildren, Wesley Johnson, Rebecca Johnson, Sydney Bee Garner and Jon H. Garner (Racheal); great-grandchildren, Noah Garner and Harper Kindermann; cousin, Theresa Randolph; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bryan Mosley officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
