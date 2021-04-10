RED ROCK — Mary Catherine Hester, 81, Red Rock, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was the loving wife of Franklin Douglas Hester.
Mary was the firstborn of the late Crawford and Dorothy Hills Clemmons.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, William “Bill” Clemmons, and three sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Gist, Sarah Green and Delane May.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two sons, Max Hester (Gail) of Stanford, KY, and Mike Hester (Regina) of Red Rock; two grandsons, Kyle Hester (Rachel) of Waynesburg, KY, and Dayton Hester of St. Augustine, FL, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great nephew.
Mary was a Master Stylist beautician and loved her many patrons and coworkers at Ray’s House of Beauty and Caster Knott. She also enjoyed attending Cane Creek Church.
A graveside service led by her sons will be held at Barton Cemetery on Sunday, April 11th at 1:00 P.M.CDT.
The family expresses special appreciation to the caregivers from Helen Keller Hospital, Glenwood Rehab, Shoals Home Health Care and Shoals Hospice.
