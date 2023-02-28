MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Catherine Rau, 79, died February 24, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Hatton Cemetery. She was the wife of Gerald “Skip” Rau. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

