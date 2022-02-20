KILLEN — Mary Charlene Hughes, age 88, of Killen, passed away February 17, 2022. A private family service will be today, February 20, 2022.
Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by her husband, Lelon Hughes; son, Jimmy Hughes; parents, Isaac and Snow Lanier; brothers, Arnold and Arlee Lanier; and sisters, Mildred Tidwell and Nina Young.
Survivors include her children, Mike Hughes (Betty) and Pam Anthony (Randy); grandchildren, Jeremy Hughes, Lindsey Hughes, Julie Cleveland (Ryan), Brandon Hughes (Jenny), Jake Anthony and Carla Sisk; great-grandchildren, Laken Cleveland and Payton Cleveland; and sisters, Margie Gist, Faye Logan and Barbara Walton (Harold).
She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and all of her friends. She loved sewing, making crafts, and cooking for family and friends. She was a lifelong member of the Killen Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Lauderdale County Nursing Home and Staff for the special care they provided. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
