AUSTIN, TEXAS — Mary Christine Hester, 100, formerly of Tuscumbia, died February 28, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Greenview Memorial Park. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with Mrs. Hester’s family.

