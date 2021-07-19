FLORENCE — Mary L. “Mama” Cole, 86, died Saturday, July 17, 2021.Visitation will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021, noon- 2 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel. Burial will be at Barkley-White Cemetery.

