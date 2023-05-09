ANDERSON — Mary Cooley, 90, died May 7, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morgan Methodist Church, Bessemer and service will follow at the church. Burial will be in Genery’s Cemetery, Bessemer. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Cooley family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you