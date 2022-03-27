KILLEN — Mary Laura Cooper, 86, died March 25, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.

Mary was a member of Underwood Baptist Church.

