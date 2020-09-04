NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Mary D. Hendon, 84, formerly of Florence, died September 3, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com

TimesDaily
