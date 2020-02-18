LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mary Dean Stutts, 86, died February 15, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Kidd Cemetery. She was a member of Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church.

