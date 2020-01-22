TUSCUMBIA — Mary Dee Brown, 81 of Tuscumbia, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. At her request there will be a private service. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Raburn Brown, Sr.; son, Donald Raburn, Jr.; parents, Clifford and Lena Collier; sister, Inez Paden; and brother, N.C. Collier.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Vicki Brown; son, Dale Brown (Laurie); daughter, Dana Robertson (Rick); grandchildren, Heather Poole (Jarrod), Bartley Robertson (Melanie), Jared Brown (Chris), Stephanie Mangino (Matthew), Lucas Robertson, Dylan Brown (Ashlee), Brittany Miles (Aaron) and Danielle Brown; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights Building Fund.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
