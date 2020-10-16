ANDERSON — Mary Delora Liles Hendrix, 88, a native of Greenhill, AL, and a resident of Anderson, AL, passed away October 13, 2020 at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Delora was born February 24, 1932 to Wesley and Lillie Liles. She was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church and a longstanding member of Anderson United Methodist Church, before its closing. She was a career homemaker and a natural caretaker for all of her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was well known for her giving spirit, her nickname “Toad,” and her love of family.
The funeral service will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Ray Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in Mitchell Cemetery.
Mrs. Hendrix was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Sinyard and Bill Hendrix; parents, Wesley and Lillie Liles; sisters, Dean Belew, Carolyn Threet and Glenda Krewson; brothers, Charles Liles and David Liles; brother-in-law, H.A. Threet.
Delora is survived by her son, Wesley (Renee) Sinyard and daughter, Charlotte (Larry) Kelley; grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Carr, Zack (Callie) Sinyard and Caitlyn Goode; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Joel, and much anticipated third and fourth great-grandchildren Henry and Campbell; brother, Danny Liles; sister, Gail (Johnny) Bretherick; brothers-in-law, Everett Belew and Eric Krewson.
Pallbearers will be Gary Belew, Greg Bretherick, Chris Carr, Wesley Sinyard, Zack Sinyard and Stan Threet.
The family asks that memorials be directed to The United Methodist Children’s Home.
Arrangements by Rogersville Funeral Home.
