FLORENCE — Mary Ada Ruth Dial Butler, 73 of Florence, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Butler was a retired dietitian and a member of Cloverdale Baptist Church and Women of the Moose Chapter 2081.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m., at Greenview Funeral Home, funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m., in Greenview Memorial Chapel, with Bro. Gerald Montgomery officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Antioch Baptist Cemetery.

Mrs. Butler was preceded in death by her husband, Dennie Butler; son, Eugene Butler; parents, Walter and Mary Dial; seven brothers; a sister; and special sister/best friend Faye.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory Butler (Amanda) and Michael Butler (Barbara); brothers, Bobby Dial and Harlan Dial; numerous nieces and nephews; a special niece, Teresa Mitchell; a special nephew, Danny Dial; and a special friend, Sherry Chambers.

Pallbearers will be Danny Dial, Bobby Dial, Robert Dial, Alex Keel, Kent Murphy, and Michael Chambers.

