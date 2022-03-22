TUSCUMBIA — Mary Edna Byrd Robinson, 67, died March 17, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Healing Fountain Apostolic Church, Sheffield. Burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

