FLORENCE — Mary Edna Womble, 91, of Florence, passed away May 2, 2023 at her home with her son by her side. She was a member of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ and a retired secretary with the Florence Times and Lauderdale County Extension Service.
A graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Park on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
Mrs. Womble was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. (Bobby) Womble; and parents, Johnnie M. and Marguerite Thompson.
She is survived by her son, Robert M. (Mike) Womble of Florence; sister, Johnnie Sue Thompson Staples; and nephews and nieces.
