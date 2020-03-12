FLORENCE — Mary Elease Hill Burgess, 89, of Florence, passed away March 10, 2020, with her family by her side, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. Mary was a homemaker and member of Greenhill United Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Star. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother who valued her faith, family and friends. Mary served as a Trustee and Treasurer of the Tabernacle Church and Cemetery. She was always involved and supported her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in school and community events.
Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Greenhill Funeral Home with Charles Simmons and Isaac Brown officiating. Burial will be in Tabernacle Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brett Robbins, Jon Burgess, Colt Burgess, Bryant Burgess, Nick Thigpen, Jake Burgess, Chuck Burgess and Isaac Brown.
Survivors include sons, Greg Burgess (Nita), Florence, Charles Burgess, Jr., Florence, Joey Burgess (Selina), Florence, Jeff Burgess (Sherri), Lexington; daughters, Gail McMurray (Fran), Florence, Mary Carter (Lee), Killen; brother-in-law, Martin Holloway; grandchildren, Brett Robbins (Christy), Jon Burgess (Nicole), Chuck Burgess (Tia), Emily Thigpen (Nick), Clint Burgess (Savannah), Bryant Burgess (Allyson), Lacey Ghrigsby (Evan), Caroline Brown (Isaac), Kayla Michael (Ryan), Colt Burgess (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jake (Charlyn), Natalie, Ruth Ann, Carter, Andy, Neely, Dawson, Hudson, Hampton, Vivian Claire, Liam and Liza.
Preceded in death by parents, Noah Lee Hill, Sr. and Mary Lou Canerday Hill; husband, Charles L. Burgess, Sr.; brothers, Noah Hill, Jr., Reed Hill, Conrad Hill, Howard Hill; sisters, Ila Quillen, Marcelle Holloway; son, James Burgess; and grandson, Matthew Robbins.
The family would like to express their gratitude to El Reposo Nursing Facility for their love, compassionate care, and friendship shown to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tabernacle Cemetery Trust and El Reposo Nursing Facility.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
