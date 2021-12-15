FLORENCE
Mary Elizabeth Carter Allison, 75, of Florence, passed away December 12, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Allison was a homemaker.
A graveside service will be Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Central Community Cemetery in the Central community. David Dowdy will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her father Alvin Carter; brother, Kenneth Carter, and infant sister.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Vernon Allison; son, Keith Allison (Amanda); mother, Mary Frances Carter; brothers, Bobby Carter (Brenda), Jerry Carter, Steve Carter (Peggy), and Dale Carter; sisters, Martha Rogers (Mike), Wanda Kelley (Dunie), Barbara McFall (Jeff), and Letha Frazier (Paul); granddaughter, Brittney Michael (Jerry); and a host of nieces and nephews, and church family of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walnut Grove Church of Christ Library Fund.
A guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
