FLORENCE — Mary Elizabeth DePoyster, age 95, died at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Glenwood Center in Florence, Alabama. Mary was born July 5, 1924 in Nashville, Tennessee to Ernest and Emma Moore. She is preceded in death by her husband, Shadrach DePoyster; four siblings and her son, Fred Morris Sullins.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Sullins; three grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.
Mary married Pastor Joseph Ragland on November 26, 1949 and resided in Muscle Shoals. She actively supported church youth groups throughout Pastor Joe ministries until his death November 12, 1987.
After her husband Joe’s passing, Mary married Shadrach DePoyster on November 9, 2001. They resided in Florence for over six year. She and Shad enjoyed dancing to country music and traveling together.
Throughout her life Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved the church and was an active member of the Parkway Community Church for many years.
Mary will be greatly missed by all of us. Forever, in our hearts.
Services will be held Saturday, August 31st at the Greenview Memorial Park and Funeral Home Located at 3657 Old Chisholm Rd, Florence, AL 35633. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. to noon. Service in the chapel at noon to 12:30 p.m. Graveside service - Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Reception at Parkway Community Church following.
