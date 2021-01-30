FLORENCE — Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Faulkner Haynes, 95, died January 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial, Florence, at 2 p.m. The family asks that attendees follow COVID protocol by wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in the name to either the Shriner’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

