ATHENS

Mary Elizabeth Isbell, 89, died July 6, 2021. Services will be Friday at 4 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 6 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

