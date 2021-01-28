FLORENCE — Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Faulkner Haynes, age 95, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was a loving mother (and father figure after her husband passed), mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.
Liz was born on April 23, 1925, to Price and Myrtle Faulkner in Florence, Alabama. She graduated from Coffee High School and the University of North Alabama. Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Henry M. “Hank” Haynes, Jr.; her parents; her siblings, Rachel Ganns, Charles Faulkner (Ricki), Kenneth Faulkner (Joann), and an infant daughter, Barbara Jean Robinson.
Liz loved the Lord. She served as Secretary and in various positions in her church, Woodmont Baptist Church. She retired from Tennessee Valley Authority, and was Local President of the Office and Professional Employees International Union. She was a tough negotiator with a soft heart for those that needed it most. But the titles she loved best were that of mother and grandmother—and she was the best at it.
Liz had many hobbies including certified master knitter, crossword puzzles, and needlework. Most of all, she was known for how selflessly she showed love to others. Liz loved people and was quick with a smile, humor, and a welcoming hug. She left the world better than she found it.
Her memory will be cherished by her four children, Jim Robinson (Kay), Susan Murray (Glynn), Mel Haynes (Jean) and Dan Haynes (Cathy); her grandchildren, Jim Robinson, Joe Robinson, Jeff Robinson, Amanda Terry, Danny Haynes, Hank Haynes, and Laura Dutton; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Florence on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
The family asks that attendees follow COVID protocol by wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her name to either The Shriner’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
