FLORENCE — Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Scott, 78 of Florence, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Scott; son, Rusty Scott; parents, Marvin and Lorraine Couch; brother, James Couch. She is survived by her sons, Les Scott (Anna) and Brent Scott (Beth); grandchildren, Maggie Butler, Hunter, Ross and Blake Scott, Mary Morgan Scott, and Radford Scott; greatgrandchildren, Bo Hickson, Mae Ellis Walden, Mollie Beth Walden, Margaret Butler, and Mitchell Butler.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
