KILLEN — Mary Elizabeth Stutts, 99, of Killen, AL, passed away December 29, 2020 at The Caring Place in Huntsville, AL. She was a retired seamstress at Genesco and a member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Mary is survived by daughters, Jackie Angel (Mike) and Gwen Hodges; six grandchildren, Tasha Angel, Nicole Bates, Celena Doss, Keith Holden, Kelly Hodges, Kenneth Hodges.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy David Wright and Mamie Evelyn Barnett Wright; husband, Kelsey Almon Stutts.
There will be a private burial for the family.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented