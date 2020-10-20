FLORENCE — Mary Elizabeth Thigpen, 91 of Florence, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Thigpen retired from First Federal Savings & Loans.
Visitation will be held today, October 20, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Thigpen was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Thigpen; mother, Eva Merrill; stepfather, Raymond Merrill; father, John Tucker; brothers, Charles Tucker and William Tucker.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Thigpen (Darline), Florence, AL; sisters, Clara Mae Thompson and Grace Spurgeon, both of Florence; grandchildren, Sarah Nicole Peeden (Eddie), Florence and Amanda Melissa McFall, Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Kimberly LeShay Estes and Katie Beth Peeden, both of Florence.
