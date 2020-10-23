FLORIDA
Mary Ellen Ahlstrom, 83 formerly of Florence, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Florida. Mary Ellen was born December 30, 1936 in Red Bay, AL to Wesley Weldon and Grace (Parrish) Ezzell. She married William Mather Ahlstrom and raised one daughter, Missy (Melissa) she was a loving mother.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Chris Underwood.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Weldon and Grace (Parrish) Ezzell; husband, William Mather Ahlstrom. She is survived by her daughter, Missy and son-in-law, Al Black.
Mary Ellen had a passion for animals and genealogy. She was highly regarded in genealogical organizations and held numerous titles over many years. She was known for her kind and helpful spirit.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society or donate to your local animal shelter in her honor.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
