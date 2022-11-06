FLORENCE — Mary Ellen “Mimi”, 68, passed away November 3rd at home after a long extended illness. She was a native of Florence, AL. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1972 and attended UNA. She left school to enlist in the army at age 20. She retired as a Sergeant 1st Class E7. During her army career, she was stationed in Germany, The Presidio at San Francisco, Fort Ord Monterey California, Korea and Redstone Arsenal where she made lifelong friends. She enjoyed traveling all over Europe and Hawaii. She lived in Alaska and ran an internal medicine office from 1996-2005. Mimi loved God and enjoyed watching the FUMC service online. She was an avid Sports fan and loved Alabama and the Braves. Her laugh was contagious, she loved unconditionally and will be forever in our hearts. She never met a stranger.
Visitation will be Monday, November 7, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dr. Terry Stubblefield officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military funeral honors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Albert and Muriel Batson; brothers, John and David Batson; nephew, Edward Albert Batson; and nieces, Jennifer and Jaime Goetz.
She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Hattabaugh, Summerville, South Carolina; son, James Dailey, Cartersville, GA (Amber); her grandchildren, Anna, Andy and Adam Hattabaugh, Summerville, SC; sisters, Elizabeth Goetz (Hendrik) Cortlandt Manor, New York; Bridget Batson Kindahl (Shawn), Muscle Shoals; brothers, Adin Batson (Jean), Florence, Edward Batson, Oxford, MS; nine nieces and nephews; and seven grandnieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She left a legacy of love and giving.We love you the most Mimi.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Kindahl, Ryan Kindahl, Ray Nichols, Mike Thead, Andy Hattabaugh, and Adam Hattabaugh
The family would like to thank Stephanie, Shannon, Kaylee and Kayla of Enhabit Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FUMC of Florence, Shoals Christian School, or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
