ATHENS — Mary Ellen Davis, age 54, of Athens, AL, passed away in her home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Mrs. Davis was born on August 2, 1966 in Florence, Alabama.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Keith Davis; daughters, Tabitha Holcomb (Thomas), Danielle Martin (Austin), and Britney Williams (Marcus); son, Brandon Davis (Emily); grandchildren, Robert, Karlianne, Braxton, Emma, Mahoney Nicole, and Kashton; father, Glen Springer; brother, Jason Springer; and niece, Tonia Klyce (Michael). Ellen was also survived by her mother-in-love, Barbara Davis. She was preceded in death by her mother, Delora Ann Springer, and sister, Kim Riley. She was also preceded in death by her special father-in-love, Richard Davis.
Ellen had a heart for her family that extended to everyone she met. She cared deeply for children and it showed in how all kids saw her as “Nana.” Her Discovery Church family, where she served in many ways, was near and dear to her heart. She was a simple woman with a heart of gold. Ellen made an impact in this world and it will never be the same without her.
There will be a graveside service for family at Roselawn Cemetery on Highway 31 in Athens at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn, and physical distancing be practiced keeping one another safe.
There will be a Celebration Worship Gathering for everyone on January 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Campus of Church of the Highlands, located at 330 Nance Rd, Madison, AL 35758.
Because of Ellen’s love for children, the family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Women’s Resource Center in Athens at wrcathens.org or mailed to P.O. Box 803 Athens, AL 35612.
