COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Mary Ellen Martin Berry was born October 17, 1934 in Collinwood, TN, the daughter of the late James Earl and Ruth Morris Martin. She was united in marriage to Orbie C. Berry Jr. on January 1, 1955. Mary was co-owner of Berry’s Package Store for 35 years, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Wayne County Republic Women, and the Cypress Inn Volunteer Fire Department. Mary departed this life on Monday, July 3, 2023 in Florence, AL at the age of 88 years, 8 months, and 16 days.
