SHEFFIELD — Mary Ellen Thomas, 81, died August 8, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, Sheffield. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

