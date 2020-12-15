LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Mary Ellen Wiley, 79, died December 12, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel wtih burial in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. She was a member of Harmony Church of the Nazarene.

