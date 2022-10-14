RUSSELLVILLE
Mary Eloise Myrick, age 82, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Terrace Manor Nursing Home.
Mrs. Eloise loved to quilt, collect dolls, and always enjoyed her favorite snack, Oatmeal Crème Pies. She was a strong, independent, and feisty woman who loved her family more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Eldred Woodrow Myrick; parents, Eli and Goldie Mae (Chaney) Wright; brothers, James, Travis Bud (Abury), and Melvin Wright.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Jimmy “Woody” Myrick (wife, Dorothy); sisters, Margaret Lane, Audrey Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.
The visitation was 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 12:00 today, October 14, 2022, at Bethsaida Church, with the body lying in state one hour prior the service. Officiating the service will be Bro. Stanley Hargett and Bro. Terry Bendall. Burial will be in the adjourning church cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Paden Myrick, James Waldrep, Matthew Waldrep, Kendrix Murray, Ronnie Allen, and George Allen. The honorary pallbearers will be Tony Myrick, Ronald King, Jacob McMahan, Tony Wright, Phillip Edwards, David Edwards, Austin Lane, and Michael Lynn Witt.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Almirol, the staff of Russellville Hospital, and the staff of Terrace Manor Nursing Home. Also, a special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama, especially Michelle and Greta. Greta, who answered countless questions and treated mother like family with kindness and patience. Thank you to Darlene and Ronald King (the daughter from another mother) for all the love and care over the years, MawMaw loved ya’ll like her own. Last but not least, a special thanks to mom’s best friend, Helen Laster, and cousin, Dorothy Jean Adcock Robbins for the many years of love and friendship.
