RED BAY — Mary Emerson, 75, died January 21, 2021. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday at Grace Baptist Church, Red Bay. with visitation two hours prior to service at the church. Burial is in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, is in charge of arrangements.

