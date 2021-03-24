FLORENCE — Mary Emily Miller, 80, died March 20, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Florence First United Methodist with service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Edgar Bryan Miller Jr. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please leave condolences at wfunerals.com
