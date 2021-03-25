FLORENCE — Mary Emily Miller, age 80, of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, March 26 at Florence First United Methodist 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. and service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Cohen officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Rebecca Broadfoot; brothers, David Broadfoot, Floyd “Gary” Broadfoot and sister, Carol Palmer.
Mary is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Edgar Bryan Miller Jr. Also surviving are her children, David Hawkins (Tricia), Wesley Hawkins, Edgar (Trae) Bryan Miller III (Bobbie Sue), Jennifer Miller, and Robert Miller; brothers, Buddy Broadfoot (Rosie), and Mike Broadfoot; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mary was a master gardener and an avid church member. She loved being around her family and friends. You may send flowers or make a donation to First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary Street, Florence, AL 35630.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please leave condolences at wfunerals.com
