TUSCUMBIA — Mary Estelle Kimbrough DeVaney, 95, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Casey Hagel will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Mary Kimbrough; husband, Rayburn DeVaney; son, Jeffrey DeVaney; four brothers, Wallace, Wilson, James Athel, and Donald Kimbrough; two sisters, Bessie Malone and Miranda Kimbrough.
She is survived by her son, Rayford “Ray” Basden; daughter-in-law, Angela DeVaney Robinson (Keith); brother, Jerry Kimbrough; sisters, Geraline Meadows and Regena Suddith; grandchildren, Barry Basden (Kate), Brett Basden (Katie), Nicole DeVaney, and Jacob DeVaney; great-grandchildren, Brittany Anne, Kallie, Bradley, Madison, and Meg Basden.
Pallbearers will be Barry Basden, Brett Basden, John Kimbrough, Lance Kimbrough, Greg Clemmons, and Jimmy Gardiner.
Special thanks to Cottage of the Shoals and North Alabama Medical Center staff for your kindness and care.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented