WATERLOO — Mary “Esther” Holloway Witt, age 87, of Waterloo, AL, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth.
Esther was born on October 13, 1935, in Waterloo AL. As a small child she had a bout with Polio and was told she would never walk, but through prayer, she persevered.
Around age 18, while sitting in church, a handsome young man walked in, with his black wavy hair, and a whiskey bottle hanging out of his back pocket. That young man was Ray Witt, and he ended up sweeping her off her feet. They ran off to Iuka, Mississippi and got married on March 23, 1954. Ten months later they welcomed their first baby boy, Danny Ray. A year later, Rickey Dale was born, he passed away as an infant. Three years later, along came Kathy Ann, her only baby girl. Five years after that another little “Witt” was born, he would be the last baby of the family, Randy Lee was his name, and he became her pride and joy. He was still the apple of her eye until the last day. She moved to Indiana and worked 25 years in a plastic factory in South Bend.
Surprisingly at the young age of 37, Esther found out she was going to be a grandmother! After the shock wore off, she was so excited. She loved to tell the story that she had her outfit to wear to the hospital all ironed and laid out so she would look cute as a new young grandmother. When the baby was coming, Esther was wearing a top that she had spilled a huge squirt of mustard on, and she smeared it all down the front trying to wipe it off. She didn’t have time to change before rushing to the hospital, to welcome her first granddaughter, but once she laid eyes on that baby, she forgot all about the stain.
At that point, her love of becoming a grandmother came so natural to her. She had so much love to give over her lifespan, she welcomed 24 more grandchildren. She spent her life taking care of others and “trying to keep the peace” as she would call it. She was always the hardest worker. Her late husband Ray owned his own Dry Wall/Sheetrock business, and she assisted him many days by climbing ladders and walking scaffolding well into her 70’s while wearing her long blue jean skirt. She could finish and hang sheetrock with the best of them. She wasn’t ever scared of anything or anyone. There is a story about a room of unwanted guests, mostly men who wouldn’t leave, but just her and a pair of nunchucks cleared that room real quick. Anyone that knew her at all, knew she was known for her big hair, “tell you like it was” personality and those homemade biscuits and chocolate gravy. The best biscuits you ever put in your mouth! We cannot forget her famous quote “Who knows what to do.” He broke the mold when He made this wonderful lady. She lived a long hard life and her love for her family never wavered. She will always hold a special place in all of our hearts, with so many fun memories. She will be remembered for a true example of what a Christian, a Mother, a Sister, a Daughter, an Aunt, and a Grandmother should be.
The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 12, noon to 2 p.m. The funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m., with Lynn Holloway and Wayne Wood officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Ray, at Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery following the funeral.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ray Witt; sons, Ricky Dale Witt (infant) and Danny Ray Witt; daughter, Kathy Ann Witt Woods; parents, William Anderson and Gertie Dean Holloway; brothers, James Holloway, Paul Holloway, Sr., Noah “Blondie” Holloway, David Lee Holloway, Dan Holloway and Phillip Holloway, Sr., and sisters, Ruth Balentine, Faye Woods, Jean Adams, Lois Smith and infant Rebecca Holloway.
She is survived by her son, Randy Lee Witt (April); her favorite son-in-law, Ricky Woods; sister, Ann Balentine (Nolan); and a special sister in law, Hazel Holloway; 10 grandchildren, Kimberly Witt Taylor, Jennifer Witt Heath (Bryan), Joshua Witt (Melissa), Lee Witt (Nia), Brandon Woods (Shelia), Kara Witt Huckaba (Justin), Megan Witt Balentine (Michael), Hannah Witt Staggs (Chris), Trevor Holloway, and Heather Martin (Matthew); 13 great-grandchildren, Alexis Taylor, Kimberly West, Victoria Witt, Carson Erwin, Jackson Woods, Kylie Saccoccio, Memphis Woods, Kaden Huckaba, Sladen Jones, Haven Heath, Kailey Huckaba, and Olivia and Hadley Staggs; one great-great granddaughter, Karsyn West; and soon to be great-great-grandson Ryland Gage Martin.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Witt, Lee Witt, Brandon Woods, Carson Erwin, Jackson Woods and Chris Holloway.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Mitchell-Hollingsworth and staff. Also, a special thank you to Denise for being such a good friend.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
