WATERLOO — Mary “Esther” Holloway Witt, age 87, of Waterloo, AL, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Friday, February 17, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. The funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Lynn Holloway and Wayne Wood officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery following the funeral.

