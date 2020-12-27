CYPRESS INN, TENN. — Mary Ethel Ayers Sherrill, 87, died December 23, 2020. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Monday in Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery, Florence. She was the wife of the late John Thomas Sherrill.

