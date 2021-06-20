FLORENCE — Mary Ethel Reatherford, 72, of Florence passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cloverdale. Mary enjoyed taking care of people and loved taking care of her mother. Mary enjoyed all the times she got to babysit for her friends. She enjoyed the times she got to spend with her family and friends. Mary was one outstanding person who had a heart of gold.
She was preceded in death by parents, Russell and Lela Martin Reatherford; sister, Annie Fay Russell; brothers, Johnny and Jimmy Reatherford.
Survivors include her sisters, Linda Reatherford, Margaret Hayes.
