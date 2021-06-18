FLORENCE — Mary Ethel Reatherford, 72, died June 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Survivors are sisters, Linda Reatherford, Margaret Hayes. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

