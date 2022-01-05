D.1.5.22 Mary Robinson.jpg

DECATUR — Mary Etta Thompson Robison, 83, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Due to COVID concerns, a private graveside service will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Knights of Pythias (KP) Cemetery in Russellville, Alabama.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Robison McCullough and her husband, Larry. Mary Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Robison.

Vicki may be contacted at 505 Fiveash Oak, Prattville, AL 36066 or vickimccullough55@gmail.com.

Ridout’s Brown-Service will be directing.

