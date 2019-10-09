FLORENCE — Mrs. Mary Etta Wilson, 98, of Florence was born December 13, 1920 in Florence, AL. She made her heavenly transition on Monday, September 30, 2019.
She was a member of Armstead Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Florence, where she served as chairperson of the kitchen committee, on the Stewardess Board, Missionary Society and was a choir member.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Kenneth Wilson; grandchildren, Kenneth Wilson, Jr., Rod Wilson and Jacqueline Wilson, all of Florence; sisters, Annie Buckingham, Florence, Dr. Betty Gross, Los Angeles, CA; six great- grandchildren, two great- great-granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Florence with Rev. Christopher Reeves and Pastor Rev. James Coffey officiating. Burial will be in Florence Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Public viewing will be today from 9 to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL.
