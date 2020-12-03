FLORENCE

Mary Evelyn Dickerson Gist, 88, died December 2, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.