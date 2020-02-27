FLORENCE — Mary Evelyn Hagen, age 83, of Florence, passed away February 25, 2020. Visitation will be today, February 27th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel with David Hagen officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hagen was preceded in death by her husband, Steven A. Hagen. Survivors include her children, Terri (Jim) Taylor, Karen (Mark) Tate, Steven Alan Hagen, II and Duwayne (Sabrina) Hagen; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hagen enjoyed music, singing many years with the Mothersingers. She also enjoyed acting in local community theater, but her first love was spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders of North Alabama (P.O. Box 1608, Florence, AL 35630). The family would like to express their gratitude to Keestone Senior Community of Lawrenceburg and of Florence for the loving care they provided.
