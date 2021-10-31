TUSCUMBIA — Mary Evelyn Morgan, 92, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Ted Vafeas and Bro. Greg Beasley will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed canning foods and cooking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Ray Morgan; sisters, Martha Sue Powell and Marceil Powell Massey; brother, Howard Cecil Powell.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Morgan (Elizabeth); daughter, Debra Kimbrough (Harold); siblings, Faye Wyatt, Dr. Orlis “Jim” Powell (Susan), Frank Powell (Paula), and Aubrey Powell (Carolyn); grandchildren, Anthony Morgan (Melanie), Trey Kimbrough (Sara), April Morgan, and Phillip Kimbrough; great- grandchildren, Caitlyn, Hailey, and Alyssa Morgan, Morgan Kimbrough, Kristen Brown, Isabella and Asher Kimbrough; great-great grandchildren, Ashur and Alora Riley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Morgan, Trey Kimbrough, Phillip Kimbrough, Hollis Morgan, Kevin Brown, and Morgan Kimbrough.
Special thanks to Sara Kimbrough for the care given over the last two and a half years to our loved one, as well as Alabama Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Valley Grove Baptist Church.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
