TUSCUMBIA — Mary Evelyn Morgan, 92, died October 28, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.