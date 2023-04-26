MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Evelyn Williford Hill, 97, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away April 24, 2023, at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home in Florence from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM. A graveside service at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery will be private. Brett Pittman will be officiating.

