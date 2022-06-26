MARIETTA, GEORGIA — Mary Jean Partridge Faulkner passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, just three months shy of her 100th birthday. She was a resident of Sterling Estates in Marietta, Georgia. She formerly lived in Tuscumbia, Alabama, since 1982 when she and her husband moved from Tionesta, Pennsylvania, where they had lived for 37 years. She was the widow of James Lionel Faulkner who preceded her in death in 1997. In 2017, she moved to Marietta, Georgia, to be near family.
Mrs. Faulkner was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Rev. Claude and Nan Partridge. She was a graduate of Pensacola High School and Maryville College, Maryville, Tennessee, where she met her husband. Mrs. Faulkner taught elementary school for many years in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Faulkner’s faith never wavered, not even in college when a few professors attempted to sway students away from their belief in the validity of the Bible. Her love of hearing the Word of God preached and taught was a highlight of each week, and she remained active in First Presbyterian Church in Tuscumbia until her move to Marietta. Her faith remained steadfast and enabled her to live a life filled with joy even after becoming a widow. She prayed faithfully for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
At 94 Mrs. Faulkner began watercolor painting while living at Sterling Estates. Through the encouragement of an amazing instructor, she surprised her family with her artistic ability. Family members will continue to enjoy her lovely paintings for years to come.
Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her three children, Carol DeMar (Gary) of Marietta, Georgia, Jamie Guthrie (Trace) of Cibolo, Texas, and Jeffrey Faulkner of Concord, Ohio; five grandchildren (Lauren, Joel, David, James, and Milam), and thirteen great grandchildren (Thomas and Mary Kate; Calvin, Juliana, Charlie, and Simon; Paul, Thomas, Esther, Anthony, and Frances; Flynn and Henri).
“Celebration of Life” will take place privately with the family. Burial is at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church for missions, Tuscumbia or The Pregnancy Center at 7 Caring Way, Jasper, Georgia 30143.
