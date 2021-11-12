COURTLAND — Mary Felton, 73, died November 7, 2021. Public viewin was Thursday from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. today at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.